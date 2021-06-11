M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 20,572 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 231.45 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,077. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

