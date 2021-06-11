Michael Johnson Sells 46,963 Shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson sold 46,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $515,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Johnson sold 8,460 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $93,144.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Johnson sold 13,738 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $144,523.76.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Johnson sold 9,848 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $106,062.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Johnson sold 2,810 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $30,910.00.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $10.49 on Friday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLUX. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

