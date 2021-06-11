Micromines (MICRO) Price Tops $0.0000

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Micromines has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. Micromines has a total market cap of $52,103.77 and approximately $579.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Micromines coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Buying and Selling Micromines

