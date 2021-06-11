MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $22.25

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $21.77. MicroVision shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 46,678 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.80 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 711.00% and a negative return on equity of 85.01%. As a group, analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,042,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter worth $1,226,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

