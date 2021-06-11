Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.530-1.690 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.08.

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,309. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,671 shares of company stock worth $6,415,840. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

