Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 4,166 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.51 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.