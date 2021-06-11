Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,314,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.