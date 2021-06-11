Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Shares of EL opened at $298.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.54, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

