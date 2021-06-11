Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $819,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $182.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.40 and a 1-year high of $182.85. The company has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.