Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 20,428 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,428 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $163.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.99. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.18 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

