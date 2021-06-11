Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Separately, Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

