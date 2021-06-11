Millrace Asset Group Inc. Buys 11,434 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises about 1.7% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.6% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $9,064,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.66. 10,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.72. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

