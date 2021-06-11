Millrace Asset Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 281,261 Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 281,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000. Quotient Technology accounts for approximately 2.5% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,180,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after buying an additional 236,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

NYSE:QUOT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 4,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,109. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,672,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,206,132.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,535 shares of company stock valued at $721,231. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.