Millrace Asset Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,238 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,238 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 119,511.1% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 49.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,984 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,720,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216,091 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.35. 1,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,668. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

