Millrace Asset Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,367 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDC. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $9.44. 124,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,417. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

