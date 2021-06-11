Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 21,492 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,492 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 60,059 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $1,996,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 33.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VECO. Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of VECO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,975. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -227.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

