Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $550,580.29 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVO. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

