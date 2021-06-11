Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,502,218 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502,218 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $55,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.