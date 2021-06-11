Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 184,146 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of eBay worth $62,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $66.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

