Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $49.61 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $49,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $170.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.45. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.17 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.