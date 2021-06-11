MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

MiX Telematics has raised its dividend payment by 165.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MiX Telematics has a payout ratio of 75.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $397.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiX Telematics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 3,529.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of MiX Telematics worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

