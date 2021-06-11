Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) 1-Day Volume Hits $165,748.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $165,748.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00028774 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004745 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001511 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002730 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

