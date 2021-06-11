Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,039,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Moderna by 119.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $2,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,199,789. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,132,589 shares of company stock valued at $280,419,650. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.