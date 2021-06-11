Morgan Stanley Boosts EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $5.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.