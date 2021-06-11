MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

