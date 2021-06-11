MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

