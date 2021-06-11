MV Capital Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after acquiring an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after acquiring an additional 418,009 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

EL stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.53. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

