MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 39,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,427.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,494. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,436.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,307.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

