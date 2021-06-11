MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded down $10.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,510.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,568. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,523.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

