MV Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.05. 28,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,598. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

