MYDA Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.49. 10,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,078. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

