MYDA Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE WPF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 2,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

