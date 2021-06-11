MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 148,119 Shares of Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU)

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,119 shares during the quarter. Mallard Acquisition makes up approximately 1.2% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mallard Acquisition were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mallard Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000.

MACUU stock remained flat at $$10.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,770. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

