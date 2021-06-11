MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in MedTech Acquisition were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,628,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,353,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTACU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 4,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

