MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 56,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,463,395. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.27 billion, a PE ratio of -83.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

