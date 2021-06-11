MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Market Cap Tops $106.94 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $106.94 million and approximately $64.33 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for about $6.15 or 0.00016497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MyNeighborAlice

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

