MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Holdings Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.33.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

