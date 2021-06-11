NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 220

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NWG. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 255.83 ($3.34).

NWG opened at GBX 203.30 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.38. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09.

In other news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders have purchased 95,306 shares of company stock valued at $289,391 over the last quarter.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

