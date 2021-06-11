Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post $267.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $278.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. Navient posted sales of $329.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $998.95 million, with estimates ranging from $983.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Navient by 926.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. 29,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,063. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. Navient has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

