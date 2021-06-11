Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

Shares of Navigator stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,952. Navigator has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $599.18 million, a PE ratio of -543.00 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

