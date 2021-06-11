Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%.

Shares of Navigator stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.18 million, a PE ratio of -543.00 and a beta of 2.48. Navigator has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

