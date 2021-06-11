nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.65.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $262,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,718.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,696 shares of company stock worth $30,921,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth $21,723,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in nCino by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in nCino by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

