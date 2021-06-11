Nello Mainolfi Sells 5,752 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $287,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,923 shares in the company, valued at $21,254,648.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $637,981.36.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $412,662.25.

On Friday, April 23rd, Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $27,206.80.

On Monday, April 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $111,218.24.

On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $199,032.60.

On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

