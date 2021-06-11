Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Given New C$4.10 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.90 to C$4.10 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTTHF opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15. Neo Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

