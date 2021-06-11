Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 0.3%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) shares dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$18.27 and last traded at C$18.36. Approximately 38,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 78,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.41.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.71. The stock has a market cap of C$695.27 million and a PE ratio of -11.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$165.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.53 million. Research analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

