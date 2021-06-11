NestEGG Coin (EGG) Hits Market Cap of $392,852.76

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $392,852.76 and $724.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000843 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001503 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001899 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

