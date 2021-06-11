New Gold Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.67.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -36.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.44 and a 1-year high of C$3.05.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.