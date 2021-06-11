New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $35.41 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $35,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in PVH by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.64. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

