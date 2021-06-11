New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.57% of Ingredion worth $34,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 54.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 128,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 108,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

INGR stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

