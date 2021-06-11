New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of A. O. Smith worth $36,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,919,000 after acquiring an additional 254,238 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,055,000 after purchasing an additional 145,491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,154,676. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

